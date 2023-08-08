Kamala Harris Says Buses Are Made “So People Can Get Where They Need To Go!” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered yet another less-than-impressive speech today during her visit to Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Videos by Rare

During her remarks, Harris ranted about ‘fancy people’ that were ‘predicting a recession’. In the strange moment of her speech, Harris can be quoted as saying, “and what we did, recall, these fancy people used to say well, a recession is inevitable. Now, however, those same people acknowledged that President Biden and I have delivered strong and steady growth for our Nation.”

With prices up an average of 16%, and wages down 3%, it’s hard to imagine what “growth” Vice President Kamala Harris is actually talking about. See a clip of that strange quote below…

Kamala Harris: While "fancy people" were predicting a recession, she and Biden "delivered strong and steady growth" 😬 pic.twitter.com/u1wGZLPWx8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

Harris then ranted about electric buses, saying that workers in Minnesota are building buses so that “people can get where they need to go!” Another brilliant quote from our Vice President! See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "…workers are building electric buses so people can get where they need to go!" pic.twitter.com/3AhWMYXFqN — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

How embarrassing…. Why does Kamala Harris always speak to her audience as if they are a kindergarten class?

Harris then waved her arms around in the air, barely registering on the microphone, in an attempt to explain trickle down economics.

Cringe: Kamala Harris explains "trickle down economics" pic.twitter.com/1z5cxUmQc8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 8, 2023

PATHETIC!