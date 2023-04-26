Kamala Harris Says It’s Important To ‘See the Moment In Time In Which We Exist and Are Present’ (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris held a strange rally yesterday in Washington. Harris rambled about many different topics, focusing on abortion.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

The podium that Harris spoke from read “Fighting For Reproductive Freedom”, as did signs being held by attendees in the background.

During the speech, Harris took on a strange vocal affect, speaking incorrectly on purpose. She can be quoted as saying “We’re gonna say, ‘We’re not havin’ that. We not playin’ that.” See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris: "We're gonna say, 'We're not havin' that. We not playin' that." pic.twitter.com/F8RQOpaB3X — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

During an even stranger portion of the speech, Harris repeatedly said the same phrase multiple times. She rambled about time, reminiscent of her rants about space travel previously covered at Rare.

See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "I think it's very important…for us, at every moment in time and certainly this one, to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present." pic.twitter.com/1myWsM4Nz9 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 26, 2023

The New York Post reports on the event…

Maybe this is why Kamala Harris didn’t have any lines in President Biden’s re-election announcement video. The vice president left commentators befuddled late Tuesday by repeating herself multiple times at a pro-abortion rally in Washington. “So, I think it’s very important, as you have heard from so many incredible leaders, for us at every moment in time — and certainly this one — to see the moment in time in which we exist and are present, and to be able to contextualize it, to understand where we exist in the history and in the moment as it relates not only to the past but the future,” Harris said during the event at Howard University, her alma mater. The 58-year-old had been calling for opposition to Republicans’ “national agenda,” saying the GOP wants to restrict reproductive rights, voting rights and LGBTQ protections. The bizarre digression was noted by Harris’ critics, some of whom have compared her “word salads” to those uttered by Selina Meyer, the clueless vice president portrayed by Julia Louis-Drefyus on HBO’s “Veep.” https://nypost.com/2023/04/26/vp-harris-has-head-scratching-moment-during-abortion-rally/