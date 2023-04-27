Kamala Harris Says Netflix Series ‘Squid Game’ Shows the ‘Intertwined History’ of South Korea and U.S. (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris said today during a meeting with South Korean President Yoon that the Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ shows the “cultural ties and the intertwined history” between the United States and South Korea.
Squid Game is described as being about…
The series revolves around a secret contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial hardship, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children’s games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion (US$35 million, €33 million, or £29 million as of broadcast) prize. The title of the series draws from a similarly named Korean children’s game. Hwang had conceived of the idea based on his own economic struggles early in life, as well as the class disparity in South Korea and capitalism. Though he had initially written it in 2009, he was unable to find a production company to fund the idea until Netflix took an interest around 2019 as part of their drive to expand their foreign programming offerings.
Squid Game was released worldwide on September 17, 2021, to critical acclaim and international attention. It is Netflix’s most-watched series, becoming the top-viewed program in 94 countries and attracting more than 142 million member households and amassing 1.65 billion viewing hours during its first four weeks from launch, surpassing Bridgerton for the title of most watched show.
Kamala Harris says the Netflix series "Squid Game" is an example "of the cultural ties and the intertwined history between" the U.S. and South Korea. pic.twitter.com/HzMJGYxtA4— RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023
It sure is comforting to know that our Vice President bases her geopolitical knowledge on a Netflix series. My how the United States has fallen.
Our enemies must be enjoying this tremendously,