Kamala Harris Says Netflix Series ‘Squid Game’ Shows the ‘Intertwined History’ of South Korea and U.S. (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris said today during a meeting with South Korean President Yoon that the Netflix series ‘Squid Game’ shows the “cultural ties and the intertwined history” between the United States and South Korea.

See Harris use a Netflix series in a serious diplomatic discussion below…

Kamala Harris says the Netflix series "Squid Game" is an example "of the cultural ties and the intertwined history between" the U.S. and South Korea. pic.twitter.com/HzMJGYxtA4 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

It sure is comforting to know that our Vice President bases her geopolitical knowledge on a Netflix series. My how the United States has fallen.

Our enemies must be enjoying this tremendously,