Kamala Harris Says The Economy Is “Looking Very Good” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris, during a recent visit to Richmond, Virginia to promote the Biden Administration’s burdensome regulation and tax policies, spoke to reporters about the state of the American economy.

Keep in mind, gasoline prices have risen an average of $1.17 since Biden and Harris took Office in January of 2021. Grocery prices are up at least 8.4%.

Harris can be quoted as saying that the economy is ‘looking good’. She told a reporter in Richmond…

The economy is looking very good in terms of us addressing the concern that people rightly have about the cost of food, the cost of gas, and we’ve been able to address that in a variety of ways Vice President Kamala Harris

Kamala Harris: "The economy is looking very good in terms of us addressing the concern that people rightly have about the cost of food, the cost of gas, and we've been able to address that in a variety of ways."

This comes as CNBC just covered revisions to previous job reports that shaved of nearly 150k jobs that the Biden Administration has bragged about adding.

CNBC: "We lost 150,000 jobs on revisions … That's a huge drop."

During this particular interview, Kamala Harris also bragged that people ‘stood in line for hours’ to vote for Biden and herself. She also claimed that her and Biden are ‘looking forward’ to the next four years. See a clip of that moment below…

"Polls show a 41% favorable rating of you…and 50-some percent unfavorable. What do you say to those voters about the next four years?"



"Polls show a 41% favorable rating of you…and 50-some percent unfavorable. What do you say to those voters about the next four years?"

Kamala Harris: "People stood in line and waited sometimes for hours to vote and they did so because they wanted to put in their order."

This woman just cannot seem to get it right!