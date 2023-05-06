Kamala Harris Says The Economy Is “Looking Very Good” (Video)

0 Votes

Vice President Kamala Harris, during a recent visit to Richmond, Virginia to promote the Biden Administration’s burdensome regulation and tax policies, spoke to reporters about the state of the American economy.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Keep in mind, gasoline prices have risen an average of $1.17 since Biden and Harris took Office in January of 2021. Grocery prices are up at least 8.4%.

Harris can be quoted as saying that the economy is ‘looking good’. She told a reporter in Richmond…

The economy is looking very good in terms of us addressing the concern that people rightly have about the cost of food, the cost of gas, and we’ve been able to address that in a variety of ways

Vice President Kamala Harris

See a clip of that moment below…

This comes as CNBC just covered revisions to previous job reports that shaved of nearly 150k jobs that the Biden Administration has bragged about adding.

See a clip of CNBC revealing the truth about the ‘Biden Economy’ below…

During this particular interview, Kamala Harris also bragged that people ‘stood in line for hours’ to vote for Biden and herself. She also claimed that her and Biden are ‘looking forward’ to the next four years. See a clip of that moment below…

This woman just cannot seem to get it right!

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

A Giant Penis Was Mowed Into King Charles’ Coronation Party Grounds

Jennifer Lopez Praises Ben Affleck’s Impressive Spanish Skills: ‘He Loves Speaking The Language’