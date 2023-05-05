Kamala Harris: “Some of Our Younger Small Business Owners Actually Self-Identify as Entrepreneurs” (Video)

0 Votes

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in Richmond, Virginia yesterday to tout Joe Biden’s dismal economic policies.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

See a video of Harris arriving in a line of cars below…

Harris claimed that Biden has actually helped small businesses, saying…

“The story of this business is one of many stories around our country,” Harris said. “Because of the investments we’ve made, because of the incredible determination of our entrepreneurs, America is seeing a small business boom. Since we took office, 10.5 million new small businesses have been filed I terms of applications for filing.”

“Some of our younger small business owners actually self-identify as entrepreneurs. They’re small business owners also. Ha ha ha,”

See a clip of that strange moment below…

The Mayor of Richmond Levar Stoney tweeted the following message after welcoming Harris to Babylon Micro-Farms…

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

44 Year Old Male English Teacher Arrested For Having A Relationship With A 15 Year Old Female Student at Mount Hebron High School

‘Yellowstone’ Officially Coming to an End After Season 5