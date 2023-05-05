Kamala Harris: “Some of Our Younger Small Business Owners Actually Self-Identify as Entrepreneurs” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris appeared in Richmond, Virginia yesterday to tout Joe Biden’s dismal economic policies.

Vice President Kamala Harris has arrived here in Richmond, VA in honor of small business week.@VP will be touring Babylon Micro-Farms in Scott’s Addition. She is also expected to speak as well @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/BjSumwbyfF — Rachel Keller (@rachelkellertv) May 4, 2023

Harris claimed that Biden has actually helped small businesses, saying…

“The story of this business is one of many stories around our country,” Harris said. “Because of the investments we’ve made, because of the incredible determination of our entrepreneurs, America is seeing a small business boom. Since we took office, 10.5 million new small businesses have been filed I terms of applications for filing.” “Some of our younger small business owners actually self-identify as entrepreneurs. They’re small business owners also. Ha ha ha,”

Kamala Harris reminding the world she is needlessly verbose: "Some of our younger small business owners actually self-identify as entrepreneurs. They’re small business owners also. Ha ha ha" pic.twitter.com/oz0b0oxQEs — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) May 4, 2023

It was a pleasure to tour Babylon Micro-Farms in Richmond. Their hydroponic farms use 90% less water and emit less carbon than traditional farming.



These agri-tech entrepreneurs show us what's possible as we work to tackle the climate crisis. I'm inspired by their ingenuity. pic.twitter.com/sRBTTaXY8h — Vice President Kamala Harris (@VP) May 5, 2023

The Mayor of Richmond Levar Stoney tweeted the following message after welcoming Harris to Babylon Micro-Farms…

It was a pleasure to welcome Madam @VP Kamala Harris to Richmond as we wrap up #NationalSmallBusinessWeek.



Thank you to the Biden-Harris Admin for the federal funding to help small businesses, like Babylon Micro-Farms, expand and thrive through a global pandemic and beyond. pic.twitter.com/DLwzSaMDuh — Mayor Levar M. Stoney (@LevarStoney) May 4, 2023