Kamala Harris Takes No Questions From Reporters Upon Arrival In Florida (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris is currently in the great State of Florida after accusing the State of teaching children that slavery benefited Black Americans just yesterday.

Harris can be quoted as saying, “While they do this, check it out, they push forward revisionist history. Just yesterday in the State of Florida, they decided that middle school students will be taught that enslaved people benefited from slavery. They insult us in an attempt to gaslight us and we will not stand for it!”

KAMALA HARRIS: "In the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught enslaved people benefited from slavery!"



That is, of course, a complete lie. pic.twitter.com/AoPDd9qu8b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

The State of Florida responded to this accusation, with State Board of Education member MaryLynn Magar telling Fox News, “Everything is there. The darkest parts of our history are addressed, and I’m very proud of the task force. I can confidently say that the DOE and the task force believe that African American history is American history, and that’s represented in those standards.”

Despite the fact that Harris’ claims have been debunked, the Vice President has decided to make a trip to Florida to stir the spot, most likely looking to garner attention and popularity as her approval rating continue to hit historic lows.

Kamala Harris predictably takes no questions as she lands in Florida pic.twitter.com/PTpjLsYBwg — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 21, 2023

