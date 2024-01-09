Kamala Harris Takes No Questions Upon Arrival In Atlanta (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris took no questions from reporters upon arriving in Atlanta, Georgia today. The Vice President could be seen exiting her plane with an overcoat, and greeting a small group officials who welcomed her to Georgia at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Videos by Rare

See Vice President Harris descending the steps of her plane upon arrival in Georgia in the video below…

Kamala Harris takes no questions as she arrives in Atlanta for her 10th visit to the state since taking office.



Still no word from the "border czar" on the crisis at the southern border. pic.twitter.com/FjV2lTeQkc — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) January 9, 2024

Harris will reportedly be speaking to a group of voters about ‘protecting voting rights’, a subject that the Vice President has made a centerpiece of many speeches in the past. She will reportedly be visiting the Western portion of Atlanta.

Kamala Harris has visited Georgia ten times during her Vice Presidency, making the State one of her more frequently visited destinations. Democrats are surely looking to expand their influence in the State, which was a Republican stronghold for many years prior to 2020.