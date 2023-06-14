Kamala Harris Takes Stage At Juneteenth Event, Immediately Starts Cackling (Video)

The White House held a celebration for ‘Juneteenth’ on the South Lawn yesterday. Musicians played in front of a live crowd. Biden and Harris both spoke.

Kamala Harris spoke at this event, or at least attempted to. After taking the stage, Harris began to laugh uncontrollably. She placed her hand over her chest several time, becoming seemingly unable to stop laughing.

Kamala Harris takes the stage at the White House Juneteenth celebration, immediately starts laughing uncontrollably pic.twitter.com/BloaaNDTKC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 13, 2023

Who could possibly tolerate Harris? How could she have risen to Vice President of the United States while being so remarkably unlikeable?

Looking at our recent Vice Presidents, from Biden, to Pence, to Harris, to Dick Cheney, and Al Gore, the Vice Presidency has been a hub for incompetent, corrupt, unlikeable politicians for some time. Harris just takes it to the extreme.

Al Jazeera reports on the event…

United States President Joe Biden has hosted a concert on the South Lawn of the White House to commemorate Juneteenth, the newest federal holiday, which the president said will “breathe a new life in the very essence of America”. Juneteenth marks the end of slavery in the US. It was declared a federal holiday by Biden in 2021. “To me, making Juneteenth a federal holiday wasn’t just a symbolic gesture,” Biden said on Tuesday.” It was a statement of fact for this country to acknowledge the origin of the original sin of slavery, to understand the war was never fought over it. It wasn’t just about a union, but it was most fundamentally about the country and freedom.” Vice President Kamala Harris said Juneteenth is an occasion to “honour Black excellence, culture and community”. “America is a promise – a promise of freedom, liberty and justice,” Harris said. “The story of Juneteenth as we celebrate it is a story of our ongoing fight to realise that promise. Not for some, but all.” https://www.aljazeera.com/gallery/2023/6/14/photos-biden-celebrates-juneteenth-with-concert-at-white-house