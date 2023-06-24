Kamala Harris Takes Stage In North Carolina, Immediately Starts Cackling (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Charlotte, North Carolina today in order to hold a ‘reproductive rights’ rally.

During her speech, Kamala succumbed to her usual cackle several times. In fact, before Harris even spoke a word of her speech she began to cackle hysterically. See a clip of that moment below…

Kamala Harris takes the stage in North Carolina and immediately starts laughing hysterically: "Ha ha ha. Four more years. Ha ha ha." pic.twitter.com/yeKglmauXF

WCNC reports on Harris’ visit to Charlotte…

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the Grady Cole Center in Charlotte Saturday afternoon, rallying reproductive rights advocates. The visit took place on the one-year anniversary of the decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade. It also comes ahead of the enactment of North Carolina’s new abortion law.

The new law bans almost all abortions after 12 weeks. The current law allows abortions for up to 20 weeks.

The bill was passed by the Republican supermajority in the General Assembly in a vote to override Governor Cooper’s veto.

Notable state Democratic leaders, from Gov. Roy Cooper to Attorney General Josh Stein, took the stage before the vice president. A surprise guest also made an appearance Saturday: actress Tatyana Ali, known for her role as Ashley Banks on the NBC sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Once Harris took the stage, she made clear the Biden administration planned to prioritize abortion rights and protections nationwide.

“Congress must pass legislation that restores the protections of Roe. And when they do, President Biden will sign it,” she said in her remarks.

Harris also took aim at congressional conservatives who have floated the idea of nationwide abortion bans, promising that wouldn’t happen.

“Extremist Republicans in Congress have proposed to ban abortion nationwide. Nationwide. But I have news for them: We’re not having that. Americans believe in freedom. And we will not allow you to destroy our most basic rights and principles,” she said.

https://www.wcnc.com/article/news/local/vp-harris-charlotte-saturday-abortion-rights/275-4aa689a5-b57f-4bfb-9101-078bfd2d7c4c