Kamala Harris Takes The Stage, Immediately Starts Cackling In Indianapolis (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris delivered an address at the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority National Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana today.

Upon making her entrance to the stage, Kamala displayed her all-too-familiar cackle. Harris began to laugh uncontrollably as she does nearly every single time she engages the public. See that embarrassing entrance below…

Kamala Harris takes the stage and immediately starts laughing pic.twitter.com/8RhCXjQ97X — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

During her speech, Harris claimed that students in Florida will be taught that slavery was a ‘good thing’. Harris can be quoted as saying, “”In the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught enslaved people benefited from slavery!”

See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "In the state of Florida, they decided middle school students will be taught enslaved people benefited from slavery!"



That is, of course, a complete lie. pic.twitter.com/AoPDd9qu8b — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 20, 2023

Kamala Harris is an individual that has participated in the highest levels of State Government in the State of California. Harris served as the District Attorney of San Francisco from 2004 to 2010.

During her time as District Attorney, Harris refused to prosecute an MS-13 gang member named Edwin Ramos. Ramos would go on to murder three Americans.

The Bologna family was driving to their home from a family BBQ in San Francisco on June 22nd, 2008 when Edwin Ramos pulled up alongside their car and randomly opened fire, killing 3 of the 4 passengers. See those victims below…

These men lost their lives because of Kamala Harris’ incompetence in State Government. California is a dumpster fire. Perhaps she should keep her mouth shut on issues of State government, especially when it comes to Florida.

Florida has welcomed over 700,000 new residents since 2020. California has lost over 700,000 residents in that same time period. The American people respect Florida, and they flee California.