Kamala Harris Takes The Stage, Immediately Starts Cackling In Iowa (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Des Moines, Iowa today in order to discuss abortion rights with local activists. Upon taking the stage, the Vice President showcased her all-too-familiar cackle.

Kamala Harris apparently cannot appear in public without laughing like a hyena. See a clip of that sad moment below..

Kamala Harris opens her remarks in Iowa by laughing:



"Hi, Des Moines! It's good to be back! Ha ha ha!"

Harris then cackled once again about her love of Venn diagrams, something we have covered previously here at Rare. The Vice President can be quoted as saying, “”I love Venn diagrams, I really do! … I’m just kind of an undercover geek!”

See a clip of that embarrassing moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "I love Venn diagrams, I really do! … I'm just kind of an undercover geek!"

Harris then claimed that women do not have to abandon their faith in order to believe in abortion on-demand. She can be quoted as saying, “On this subject, one does not have to abandon their faith, or deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should be telling her what to do.” See a clip of that moment below…

KAMALA HARRIS: "One does not have to abandon their faith or deeply held beliefs to agree" with abortion-on-demand

This Vice President is simply unbearable to listen to.