Kamala Harris: Things Are Great, Americans Just Aren’t Hearing Us!

Vice President Kamala Harris was asked during a recent interview, “Do you have to ask yourself, why are people seeming not to hear our message?”

So what did Harris have to say as to why she and Joe Biden are so unpopular? What was her answer to why inflation and mortgage rates and gas prices are spiking through the roof? What is Kamala’s insight as to why almost 70% of Americans reported on this AP-NORC poll that their household expenses have increased over the last year while 76% of Americans said their income or savings have gone down?

America, you’ll be glad to know that none of these problems are actually due to Joe Biden cancelling oil drilling leases in Alaska and the Gulf of Mexico or printing trillions of dollars of worthless fiat currency! No, America, the problem is we’re just not listening to the Biden-Harris message! Just listen to Harris’ response to understand that everything is our fault.

“I look at it more as let’s keep getting out there,” Harris responded, ”and as with any election, we got to make our case to the American people. That’s part of our responsibility, and that’s this process. And that’s what it is, and that’s a fair process.”

See, America? It’s our fault. We’re just not listening to Joe and Kamala. Maybe if we weren’t spending so much time thinking about how we were going to pay our bills and feed our families, we’d realize how good we have it.

