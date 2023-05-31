Kamala Harris To West Point Graduates: “You See What Can Be Unburdened By What Has Been!” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a graduation speech at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point yesterday. This was the first West Point commencement address given by a woman.

Harris repeated a phrase that she has continuously uttered during her Vice Presidency, claiming that West Point graduated could “see what can be unburdened by what has been”.

Kamala Harris tells West Point graduates: "Your generation grew up online. Technology that might be intimidating or unfamiliar to other generations, to you, is exciting and intuitive. You see what can be unburdened by what has been!" pic.twitter.com/PWr5OigphL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 30, 2023

Kamala Harris LOVES that linepic.twitter.com/3XKC7hJXW5 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 30, 2023

For Harris, this saying may be a way for her to exaggerate the “struggles” that she suffered as a child. Harris’ mother was a PhD, and her father was a well tenured Professor that eventually taught at Stanford.

From Montell Williams to false portrayals of her childhood, maybe Kamala Harris should be burdened by what has been.

Military.com reports on this speech…

Vice President Kamala Harris, the first woman to deliver a commencement speech at West Point, lauded graduating cadets Saturday for their noble sacrifice in serving their country, but noted they were entering an “unsettled world” because of Russian aggression and the rising threats from China. “The world has drastically changed,” Harris told the roughly 950 graduating cadets. She referred to the global pandemic that took millions of lives, as well as the fraught shifts in global politics in Europe and in Asia. “It is clear you graduate into an increasingly unsettled world where longstanding principles are at risk,” she said. https://www.military.com/daily-news/2023/05/28/vp-harris-praises-cadets-sacrifice-west-points-1st-commencement-speech-woman.html