Kamala Harris Touts ‘Bidenomics’ In Chicago: “A Blueprint For What America Can Be!” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris traveled to Chicago today in order to deliver a speech at the UnidosUS 2023 Annual Conference at McCormick Place. During her speech, Harris touted ‘Bidenomics’, saying that Joe Biden’s dismal economic plan is “a blueprint for what America can be.”

The Vice President can be quoted as saying, “All of this is part of our blueprint together, for what America can be. This is Bidenomics, a plan to invest in America and build a future in which all people can truly thrive.”

Keep in mind, gas prices have risen over $1 per gallon since Biden took office. Prices are up over 16%, and real wages are down 3%. ‘Bidenomics’ are terrible for America. See a clip of that moment below…

Harris went on to brag further about the economy, stating, “Think about what our work together and our progress together has meant!”

See a clip of that statement below…

