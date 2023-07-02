Kamala Harris Wags Finger At Audience, Screams “Pride Is Patriotism” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris gave a speech to LGBTQ activists and prominent LGBTQ celebrities near her residence in Washington late last week.

Videos by Rare

CBS News reports on this speech…

Speaking in front of leading LGBTQ advocates, policymakers and celebrities Wednesday, Vice President Kamala Harris slammed the Republican lawmakers behind the historic wave of anti-LGBTQ state bills introduced across the country over the past several years.

“One of the strengths of our nation has been in our fight for progress,” Harris said at a Pride event held at her Washington residence and co-hosted by the LGBTQ advocacy group GLAAD. “A measure of progress is the expansion of rights, not the restriction of rights.”

However, she told the crowd, “what we’re up against right now” are “so-called leaders, these extremists who are trying to do an abrupt, backward march.”

“But we’re not having it. Not on our watch,” she said.

…..

Harris took particular aim at Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” law, which bans the instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade in public and charter schools. An original form of the law banned instruction of sexual orientation and gender identity in kindergarten through third grade before it was expanded last month.

https://www.nbcnews.com/nbc-out/out-politics-and-policy/kamala-harris-slams-lawmaking-extremists-lgbtq-pride-event-rcna91858