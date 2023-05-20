Kamala Harris Welcomes Brittney Griner Back To WNBA As Debt Ceiling Looms (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris joined basketball player and recent Russian prisoner Brittney Griner at a WNBA game in Los Angeles yesterday.

Harris spoke to each team playing in last night’s matchup with the Phoenix Mercury and Los Angeles Sparks. Video captured Harris in the locker room of the Phoenix Mercury. The players, including Griner, looked less than impressed with the Vice President.

Kamala Harris spent her evening with Brittney Griner at a WNBA game in California instead of staying in Washington for budget negotiations.



With just days to go until Biden forces a default, neither the president nor the VP are in town. pic.twitter.com/AlKX6KdqNB — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 20, 2023

Harris appeared to talk down to players, as she often does to nearly every single audience that she speaks to. Yahoo reports…

Vice President Kamala Harris was among those celebrating the return of Brittney Griner to the WNBA on Friday, five months after the Phoenix Mercury star was released from a Russian penal colony. Griner received a standing ovation from the road crowd as she was introduced during the announcement of the starting lineups at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, but her team ultimately succumbed to a 94-71 defeat against the Los Angeles Sparks in their season opener. Harris met with players from both teams before the game and thanked them for their support while Griner was in Russian custody for almost 300 days last year. “I know that was rough and that was so difficult for you,” she told the locker room. “A team is a team, that’s family.” In return, Los Angeles star and players’ union president Nneka Ogwumike thanked Harris and the Biden administration for securing Griner’s release. Griner, 32, led the way for her team, scoring a game high 18 points on 7-of-9 shooting from the field, with six rebounds and four blocks in 25 minutes of playing action, though she was still critical of her performance afterwards, telling reporters it was “not good enough.”

Biden is in Asia, and Harris is fooling around at WNBA games that nobody even cares about. Keep in mind, the United States left behind a Marine in Russian custody in order to save Griner, giving up a major Russian arms dealer.

The Biden Administration continues to refuse to negotiate with Republicans on a bill that they have passed in order to raise the debt ceiling.