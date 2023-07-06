Kamala Harris: “You Know That Thing About The Frogs And The Pots?” (Video)

Vice President Kamala Harris spoke at the 29th Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans last Friday. Guests at the 29th Essence Festival of Culture included Megan Thee Stallion and Missy Elliott.

During her time on the stage, Vice President Harris attempted to reference a common saying about frogs being boiled in water. Harris started out by saying, “You Know That Thing About The Frogs And The Pots?”

Harris can then be quoted as saying, “Okay so here it goes. There’s two pots of water and there’s two frogs. In one pot of water, you put the frog in and you slowly turn up the heat, and that frog’s kinda like ‘it’s gettin’ kind of warm in here’, and then the heat keeps going up to boiling, and that frog perishes. In the other pot, you turn up the heat up on high, get that water boiling, you put the frog in it, it’s gonna jump out. Let’s not be that first frog. Let’s not be that first frog. Mm-mm”

Can you believe that this woman is currently our Vice President?