Kari Lake Announces 2024 Run For U.S. Senate In Arizona

Kari Lake, former Republican gubernatorial nominee in the State of Arizona, announced tonight that she will be running for U.S. Senate in the 2024 Election tonight. Lake will be challenging incumbent Democrat Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

Lake told a crowd of supporters in Arizona on Tuesday night, “I am not going to retreat. I’m gonna stand on top of this hill with every single one of you, and I know you’re by my side as I formally announce my candidacy for the United States Senate.”

During her remarks, Lake also showed a video showing former President Donald Trump endorsing her campaign. Trump endorsed Lake during her 2022 campaign for Governor, and has been associated with Lake since she entered politics. Lake is an unapologetic supporter of Trump.

President Trump is proud to endorse @KariLake, the next U.S. Senator from Arizona! Make America Great Again!pic.twitter.com/ZFE98mR7FW — Team Trump (Text TRUMP to 88022) (@TeamTrump) October 11, 2023

Kari Lake will certainly challenge Kyrsten Sinema for her Senate seat, which was once held by anti-Trump RINO Jeff Flake. Sinema has even recently become an ‘independent’, severing her ties to the Democrat Party in name, but continuing to align with Chuck Schumer and the Democrats on every major issue.

The people of Arizona are ready for a change. Kari Lake will most likely win her election.