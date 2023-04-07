Kari Lake Destroys Heckler At Speech In Sold Out Iowa City Event (Video)

Former Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake appeared at a sold-out speech in Iowa City, Iowa for the University of Iowa College Republicans.

During her speech, Lake was confronted by a heckler in the crowd. “You’re a fascist liar, Kari! F*ck you!”, he could be heard shouting.

Videos by Rare

Before Lake could even say a word back to the protestor, he fled the scene. She then responded “really? In what way, sir?” before realizing that the protestor had left.

Lake and her supporters shared a laugh at the weak protestor’s expense. See a video of that moment below…

The Iowa Capitol Dispatch reported…

Former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake told Iowans Thursday she’s willing to “do anything I can” to help former President Donald Trump get back into office. Lake addressed about 80 people at the Story County Republicans’ Lincoln Highway Dinner. Her visit comes as Iowans are beginning to consider 2024 Republican caucus candidates, but Lake is likely not running for president. She is still fighting in the courts over her claims of election fraud in her 2022 loss to Democrat Katie Hobbs. A member of the audience asked Lake whether she would consider serving as Trump’s running mate in 2024. “You don’t really run for that,” Lake said. “… I will do also anything I can to help President Trump. I believe he is the only man who can get us through these dark tumultuous times. I really do.” The Arizona Republican also weighed in on Trump’s indictment, saying, “They’re going after President Trump for a nothing-burger.” She said the focus should be on President Joe Biden, who she said is bought and paid for by the Chinese Communist Party, and “evil” Anthony Fauci, the former chief medical adviser to the president. Lake spoke to supporters at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, following Trump’s arraignment Tuesday in New York on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. https://iowacapitaldispatch.com/2023/04/06/kari-lake-defends-trump-tells-iowans-to-ask-2024-candidates-about-election-fraud/

Lake surely knows how to handle herself well!