In a recent briefing at the White House, Karine Jean Pierre made it to the questions and answers portion. Though she is notorious for skipping over the answers part, she has refused any questions from a New York Post reporter.

Steven Nelson of the New York Post, has not been one of Press Secretary Karine‘s favorite reporters to call on. In fact, Steven pointed out Karine has not called on him in “two seasons.” As Karine began to open up for questions, Steven made his point.

After the reporter finished, Karine replied: “And I’m not calling on you today.” As she said this she smiled contemptuously. Her smug grin was a look of someone delighted with power, with no respect for the voices of the Americans represented by the reporter.

Karine Jean Pierre Continues To Refuse Questions From Reporter

Not piping down, Steven shot back: “You should be ashamed of that,” as he said this Karine’s power hungry grin returned to her face as she outright ignored him telling another reporter to, “Go ahead.”

Ranting on, Steven said: “That shows disrespect to a free and independent media… that shows contempt for a free and independent press.” As he was saying this Karine continued to try and talk over him actively and unashamedly showing the disrespect Steven was accusing her of, even adding an amused chuckle.

Karine has often championed answering important questions with vague and unhelpful answers, or worse, no answer at all. Yet now, it appears that she has taken a liking to not even allowing the questions. All of that to say, the scene largely resembled a grown up version of elementary school.