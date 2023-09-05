Fox reporter Peter Doocy asked Karine Jean-Pierre why President Biden has been treated “like a baby.” Jean-Pierre claims the assumption is ridiculous.

Videos by Rare

Peter Doocy was drawing his question from a book called The Last Politician by Franklin Foer. In the book, Franklin recounts a speech where Joe Biden called for the dismantling of Putin, seemingly from his presidency over Russia. Shortly after, White House staff made sure to clear the air saying Biden only meant Putin should be removed from Ukraine.

Franklin claimed in the book that Biden spoke in disapproval of his staff’s comment saying he is treated like a baby. When Peter said: “Why does White House staff treat him [Biden] like a baby?” Karine Jean-Pierre’s immediate response was: “No one treats the President of the United States, the Commander in Chief, like a baby.”

Karine Jean-Pierre On Biden Being Treated Like Baby (Video)

Peter Doocy asks Karine Jean-Pierre why White House staff treats Joe Biden “like a baby”… pic.twitter.com/XxDgHsiGRB — Rare (@Rare) September 5, 2023

Karine Jean-Pierre chose not to comment on the inquiry directly, instead the questioning went down the path of proving Biden’s capability and health as he plans to run for a second term.

Amid the battles between Peter Doocy calling Biden a baby and Biden calling Doocy a: “stupid son of a b-ch,” Biden’s health continues to be called into question. His wife, Jill Biden, has tested positive for Covid as of Labor Day. President Biden has tested negative, but will be monitored closely.

Whether or not Peter is a ‘stupid son of a b-ch’ can be left up to the viewer’s discretion. But, do not forget that Biden has consistently relied on cheat sheets throughout his presidency. Also don’t forget that Biden has spent roughly 40% of his presidency on vacation. It appears that there may be more babying of Biden going on than Jean-Pierre wants to admit.