Karine Jean-Pierre On Biden’s Struggles: “It’s Hard For Us To Keep Up With This President” (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared on CNN yesterday in order to defend President Joe Biden. During her interview, Jean-Pierre answered to questions on Biden’s cognitive decline.

Videos by Rare

“It is hard for us to keep up with this president, who is constantly, constantly working every day to get things done,” Jean-Pierre said. Keep in mind, this President struggles to read from a teleprompter.

See a clip of Jean-Pierre making that statement on CNN below…

Karine Jean-Pierre lays it on thick in response to polls showing most Americans say Biden is too old to run for re-election:



"It is hard for us to keep up with this president, who is constantly, constantly working every day to get things done!" pic.twitter.com/67BeUU86jC — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Jean-Pierre also claimed during her appearance that Biden brings ‘wisdom’ to the Presidency. She can be quoted as saying, “Here’s the thing: what this president brings to this administration is wisdom and experience — and that is just true.”

KARINE JEAN-PIERRE: "Here's the thing: what this president brings to this administration is wisdom and experience — and that is just true." pic.twitter.com/jUpPZlB5su — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 29, 2023

Does Karine Jean-Pierre think that Americans actually believe this nonsense? This has reached a point of total absurdity.

CHECK OUT OUR EDITOR-IN-CHIEF TROY SMITH’S RECENT INTERVIEW WITH ROGER STONE BELOW….

Rare Editor-In-Chief Troy Smith Examines The Impact Of The Deep State’s Assault On President Trump https://t.co/bbVHYgH2uo — Roger Stone (@RogerJStoneJr) August 29, 2023