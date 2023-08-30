Karine Jean-Pierre On Biden’s Struggles: “It’s Hard For Us To Keep Up With This President” (Video)

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre appeared on CNN yesterday in order to defend President Joe Biden. During her interview, Jean-Pierre answered to questions on Biden’s cognitive decline.

“It is hard for us to keep up with this president, who is constantly, constantly working every day to get things done,” Jean-Pierre said. Keep in mind, this President struggles to read from a teleprompter.

See a clip of Jean-Pierre making that statement on CNN below…

Jean-Pierre also claimed during her appearance that Biden brings ‘wisdom’ to the Presidency. She can be quoted as saying, “Here’s the thing: what this president brings to this administration is wisdom and experience — and that is just true.”

Does Karine Jean-Pierre think that Americans actually believe this nonsense? This has reached a point of total absurdity.

What do you think?

