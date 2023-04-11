Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden Has Answered An ‘Unprecedented’ Number Of Questions From Press (Video)

Reporters criticized the White House during the daily Press Briefing yesterday because President Joe Biden has not spoken to reporters in some time. One reporter can be quoted as saying…

REPORTER: Why can’t the president take questions from the press?

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that President Joe Biden has answered an ‘unprecedented’ number of questions as President. Reporters were not happy with her answers, refuting the response immediately.

See a clip of that moment below…

Reporter on Biden not taking questions: "This is not the norm. The norm is we do get an opportunity to ask questions."



KJP: "It is also unprecedented that a president takes as many shouted questions as this president has."



Many reporters in the room tell her that's not true

Jean-Pierre then added that there is no current press conference scheduled with Joe Biden in the near future. She can be quoted as saying…

JEAN-PIERRE: Right now, we just don’t have anything on the books for a press conference at this moment; the president always loves to take your questions, shouted questions

Reporters continued to press. See a clip of that moment below…

"Why can't the president take questions from the press?"



KJP: "Right now, we just don't have anything on the books for a press conference at this moment; the president always loves to take your questions, shouted questions."

As of right now, Joe Biden has only conducted a handful of press conferences for his entire Presidency. Less than any other President in modern history.

I think we can all understand the reason why this White House is hesitant to place the President at the mercy of reporters. What is more ridiculous is that they refuse to admit it.