Karine Jean-Pierre Says Biden Has Answered An ‘Unprecedented’ Number Of Questions From Press (Video)

0 Votes 1 Comment

Reporters criticized the White House during the daily Press Briefing yesterday because President Joe Biden has not spoken to reporters in some time. One reporter can be quoted as saying…

REPORTER: Why can’t the president take questions from the press?

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre claimed that President Joe Biden has answered an ‘unprecedented’ number of questions as President. Reporters were not happy with her answers, refuting the response immediately.

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

See a clip of that moment below…

Jean-Pierre then added that there is no current press conference scheduled with Joe Biden in the near future. She can be quoted as saying…

JEAN-PIERRE: Right now, we just don’t have anything on the books for a press conference at this moment; the president always loves to take your questions, shouted questions

Reporters continued to press. See a clip of that moment below…

As of right now, Joe Biden has only conducted a handful of press conferences for his entire Presidency. Less than any other President in modern history.

I think we can all understand the reason why this White House is hesitant to place the President at the mercy of reporters. What is more ridiculous is that they refuse to admit it.

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote

One Comment

Leave a Reply

  1. Mike, great work. I applaud your efforts enormously because I currently make more than $36,000 per month from just one straightforward online business! These are simply the most basic internet operations jobs, yet even with just $29,000 you can start sb-09 building a consistent online income.
    .
    .
    Alternate the connection—————————————————>>> net.smart10.workers.dev

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Jennifer Lopez’s Epic Return in the Trailer for Netflix’s ‘The Mother’

Florida Teacher Arrested for Hosting Student Brawls in Class