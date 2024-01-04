Karine Jean-Pierre Says the Biden Administration has “Always Been Consistent” on Mandates (Video)

During today’s White House press briefing, Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre went out of her way to state that the Biden Administration has “always been very consistent” on mandates and that the decision should be left up to local officials.

Videos by Rare

Jean-Pierre stated, “That’s not something we get involved in,” when asked if the Biden Administration would encourage hospitals around the country to reinstate mask mandates.

Watch the clip of Karine below…

Karine Jean-Pierre says “that’s not something we get involved in” when asked if the Biden Administration would encourage more hospitals to reinstate mask mandates… pic.twitter.com/q9iIWSHsv2 — Rare (@Rare) January 4, 2024

Despite the Biden Administration’s strong encouragement of vaccination and masking during the pandemic, they now appear to be adopting a more neutral stance. One must wonder if this response was motivated by the backlash the White House faced for its continued promotion of the vaccine long after the pandemic had ended.

While the Biden Administration continues to assure Americans that everything is fine, many Americans are starting to see through the web of lies spun by the Biden White House.

As his approval rating continues to spiral downwards, we can anticipate the Biden Administration to continue softening their rhetoric in an effort to appease more voters leading up to the 2024 election.

WASHINGTON, DC – JUNE 02: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre addresses reporters during the daily press briefing at the White House on June 02, 2022 in Washington, DC. Jean-Pierre spoke on gun control, inflation and the economy and the ongoing baby formula shortage. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)