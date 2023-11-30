Karine Jean Pierre Storms Out of Press Briefing (Video)

During today’s White House Press Briefing, Karine Jean-Pierre stormed out early after refusing to answer a question from an African reporter.

Videos by Rare

The reporter can be heard saying, “It is so surprising that you are receiving an African leader and you can’t take a question from an African journalist.”

After refusing to answer his question multiple times, Karine Jean-Pierre became angry with the journalist and took control of the briefing. She dismissed spokesman John Kirby from the podium and stated, “Alright, we can end this briefing if it is not going to be respectful here”. A few moments later, Jean-Pierre rolled her eyes, and walked off the stage.

Watch this clip of Karine below…

Karine Jean-Pierre storms out of press briefing early after refusing to answer African reporters question… pic.twitter.com/EPUnn2hcFw — Rare (@Rare) November 30, 2023

In her tenure as the White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre has exhibited a concerning lack of professionalism. Despite the ongoing conflicts in the world, Karine is willing to leave the American people’s questions unanswered if it means she doesn’t have to do her job.

WASHINGTON, DC – NOVEMBER 30: White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre speaks during a daily news briefing at the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House on November 30, 2023 in Washington, DC. Press Secretary Jean-Pierre held a daily news briefing to answer questions from members of the press. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)