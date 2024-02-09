Larry Hogan, Who Harbored A Pedophile In His Home, Announces Run For U.S. Senate

Former Maryland Governor Larry Hogan, who provably harbored a pedophile in his home during the early 1990s, has announced that he will be running for the U.S. Senate in the 2024 Election. The seat Hogan is running for is currently occupied by Democrat Ben Cardin, who is retiring at the end of his term.

Videos by Rare

In 1992, Kevin Lee Hall, an aide of Larry Hogan, was arrested after kidnapping a male child and forcing the child to have sex with him. A report on that incident from 1992 reads…

AN AIDE AND LONGTIME FRIEND TO MARYLAND CONGRESSIONAL CANDIDATE LARRY HOGAN JR. HAS RESIGNED FROM MR. HOGAN’S CAMPAIGN AFTER BEING CHARGED WITH KIDNAPPING A BALTIMORE TEEN-AGER AND FORCING HIM TO HAVE SEX. KEVIN LEE HALL, A PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY REPUBLICAN LEADER, VOLUNTARILY LEFT HIS POSITION AS ONE OF THE CAMPAIGN’S FIELD DIRECTORS, CAMPAIGN MANAGER RON GUNZBURGER SAID YESTERDAY. MR. GUNZBURGER SAID THE CAMPAIGN WAS “STUNNED” BY MR. HALL’S ARREST. MR. HALL HAS BEEN LIVING IN THE CANDIDATE’S EIGHT-BEDROOM HOME IN UPPER MARLBORO SINCE EARLY SUMMER, WHEN MR. HALL’S CONTRACTING BUSINESS WENT BANKRUPT, MR. GUNZBURGER SAID.

The article goes on to state that Hall not only worked for Larry Hogan, but also Hogan’s father. also Hogan admits in the article that Hall, who kidnapped and forced a male child to have sex with him, was a longtime family friend and had been living in Hogan’s residence. That portion of the report reads…

Mr. Hall previously worked for Mr. Hogan’s father, a former GOP congressman. Mr. Hall also worked in the Reagan White House. In his statement, Mr. Hogan referred to Mr. Hall as a “respected county official” who was elected to the Prince George’s County Republican Central Committee. Mr. Gunzburger said he did not know whether Mr. Hall would continue to stay in Mr. Hogan’s home. “We don’t even know if he’s getting out of jail soon. The issue has not been broached,” he said. He said Mr. Hogan had allowed Mr. Hall to move into an attic room in his house because he is used to helping “friends in need.” Although he was staying with Mr. Hogan, Mr. Hall used his grandmother’s address in Upper Marlboro as his legal address, Mr. Gunzburger said. https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-1992-09-10-1992254134-story.html

The report continues….

Mr. Hall, 32, was arrested Monday and charged with kidnapping, a handgun violation and four counts of perverted sex practices, Baltimore police said. He was being held at the Baltimore Detention Center yesterday in lieu of $150,000 bail. He is accused of forcing a 17-year-old boy into his Ford truck at gunpoint on Letitia Avenue in Southwest Baltimore early Monday, police said. https://www.baltimoresun.com/news/bs-xpm-1992-09-10-1992254134-story.html