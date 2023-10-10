Laura Loomer Destroys Mia Khalifa Over Deranged Comments

In the wake of the vile attacks on Israel that have left hundreds of innocent people slain, P*** star Mia Khalifa took to social media to promote and support the Hamas terrorists, she called “freedom fighters.” Independent Journalist Laura Loomer, appalled by Khalifa’s comments, posted several scathing responses.

Videos by Rare

According to the Daily Mail, Mia Khalifa has been kicked out by Playboy over her comments on the terrorism taking place in the Middle East. Playboy shared: “We are writing today to let you know of our decision to terminate Playboy’s relationship with Mia Khalifa, including deleting Mia’s Playboy channel on our creator platform.”

Furthermore, they pointed out : “Mia has made disgusting and reprehensible comments celebrating Hamas’ attacks on Israel and the murder of innocent men, women, and children.”

As a disgusting porn star who has been pounded harder than an IDF target, you would know a thing or two about filming horizontal, wouldn’t you? @miakhalifa https://t.co/iop9HZo64g — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 10, 2023

.@miakhalifa



You have been blasted more times than the Iron Dome.



Sit down… if you can. https://t.co/iop9HZo64g — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) October 10, 2023

Among Mia’s strong support of the Gaza terrorist group Hamas, was one of Mia’s posts that says: “Can someone please tell the freedom fighters in Palestine to flip their phones and film horizontal.” The comment sparked outrage, drawing infamous conservative journalist Laura Loomer to brazenly say: “As a disgusting p*** star who has been pounded harder than an IDF target, you would know a thing or two about filming horizontal, wouldn’t you?”

Loomer also added, “You have been blasted more times than the Iron Dome. Sit down… if you can.”

Later on Mia reposted a comment claiming: “the United States of America is also a terrorist state.” Keep in mind that Mia has roughly five million followers. While Mia was anything but upstanding before her comments on Israel, it has only become more clear the overall lack of God in our society. When P*** stars are seen as voices of reason and the definition of freedom fighter versus terrorist is blurred, it makes one wonder what happened to reason and the truth.

Loomer’s replies garnered so much attention that Khalifa obviously became worried, and deleted her statements from her Twitter page. You could say that Khalifa was ‘ratioed’!