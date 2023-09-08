Laura Loomer Exposes Florida Nazis As Federal Assets Tied To Ukraine

Investigative reporter Laura Loomer, who is based in Florida, posted a video to her social media pages just days ago depicting a group of Neo-Nazis that were holding a rally in Altamonte Springs, Florida. We would like to provide you the full video of Loomer’s coverage of that rally within this post, however, Twitter/X has prevented us from doing so.

Videos by Rare

Attempting to embed the original video of Loomer’s journalistic coverage of the Nazi rally in Altamonte Springs results in a notice from Twitter, reading, “Sorry, we can’t create an embed for that,” likely due to the antisemitic imagery depicted in the video.

Upon her arrival in Altamonte Springs, Loomer was verbally berated by the crowd with slurs and antisemitic. The crowd broke into many chants against her and former President Donald Trump. During their time speaking with reporters, one of the attendees of the rally named Christopher Pohlhaus strangely exclaimed his support for Ukraine.

Pohlhaus also voiced support for President Joe Biden.

“Biden’s better than Trump because he sends rockets to Ukraine,” Pohlhaus stated. “Heil Ukraine, Heil Azov,” he continued. Standing behind Pohlhaus as he made this statement was Kent Boneface McLellan, a dangerous felon who was arrested by the FBI for domestic terrorism. McLellan can be heard exclaiming “Slava Ukraine,” as Pohlhaus speaks.

Despite these very public statements in support of Joe Biden made by the Nazis in Altamonte Springs, the mainstream media is claiming that these protestors were ‘right-wing.’

Despite attendees at the rally admitting their support for Biden and Ukraine on video, outlets like the Daily Beast and NBC news have depicted the protests as coming from the ‘right.’

How many times has the mainstream media compared Trump to Hitler? How many times have those on MSNBC and CNN assured us that former President Donald Trump and his supporters are ‘Nazis’, only to ignore glaring Nazi support for President Joe Biden?

President Biden quite literally launched his campaign for President on the basis of ‘white supremacist’ activity in Charlottesville. Evidence shows that Ukrainian neo-nazis tied to the FBI particapated in the events of that day.

These nazis and white supremacists support Joe Biden. They admit it. The mainstream media simply cannot come to grips with the fact that these Nazis support the exact same policies and politicians that they have pushed for, and covered for, especially as it pertains to support for the war in Ukraine. Typical MSM bait-and-switch. The most difficult bit of truth from this evidence captured by Laura Loomer for the mainstream media is that white supremacists and nazis are on video speaking negatively about Donald Trump, saying that they will never support him for his pro-Jewish and pro-Israel policies.

After seeing the events of this horrid Biden-supporting Nazi protest, investigative reporter Laura Loomer revealed shocking evidence.

Loomer revealed that one of the attendees of the rally, a man with distinct nazi facial and body tattoos named Kent ‘Boneface’ McLellan, has previously worked for CIA installments in Ukraine.

McLellan was arrested by the FBI in Florida in May of 2012 for domestic terrorism. He then left the United States in 2014 for Ukraine, joining a CIA-backed Ukrainian Nazi militia called the “Right Sector.” McLellan reportedly returned to Ukraine in 2022, and was then subsequently deported from the Nation back to the United States even though he obtained Ukrainian citizenship.

Loomer uploaded a video just days after the rally showing McLellan claiming that the CIA assisted him in getting to Ukraine in 2014. McLellan can be quoted as saying in this clip,

“The first time I went to Ukraine was right after the Maidan Revolution. Our regiment wasn’t formed yet, it was just a battalion, but I was actively cooperating with the British Right Sector Volunteer Corps, and through them I found myself in the Misanthropic Division. They say the FBI put me there, but the FBI had nothing to do with it. It was actually the CIA that set me up with them.” Biden supporter Kent ‘Boneface’ McLellan on CIA ties

There you have it. Not only were the attendees of the Altamonte Springs Nazi rally supporters of President Biden, but at least one of the attendees, Kent ‘Boneface’ McLellan is an admitted asset of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA).

Laura Loomer also showed evidence that in 2014, then-President Barack Obama, under which Joe Biden served as Vice President, lifted a State Department ban on the funding of Neo-Nazis militias in Ukraine, including the notorious Nazi Azov Batallion.

Kent ‘Boneface’ McLellan was arrested as recently as May 20, 2023. His criminal record shows that he has several past charges relating to the trafficking of methamphetamines, home invasion, and assault with battery. One must ask how this dangerous criminal and charged domestic terrorist, who is in the FBI terrorist database, has managed to evade punishment for his crimes, and furthermore, why the feds has any involvement with him whatsoever. See a photograph of McLellan’s criminal record below…

This is a dangerous individual with a documented history of serious violent crimes. The idea that our intelligence agencies may be affording him his freedom in order to continue being an intelligence asset for the agency and the Department of Defense, is despicable, and evil. It endangers Americans.

One thing is for certain, Loomer’s investigation has revealed the extent to which our intelligence agencies use Ukraine, and those involved in the conflict, to further their own interests and power.

That is why the next piece of information revealed by Laura Loomer in this investigation is so damning. Loomer has published evidence that Ukrainian spies were present during the events of January 6th, 2021 at the United States Capitol.

Sergei Dybynyn, a Ukrainian spy operative, was pictured at the Capitol on January 6th, 2021 with Jacob Chansley, otherwise known as the ‘Q Shaman.’ See photo evidence of Dybynyn at the Capitol on January 6th below…

While U.S. Intelligence agencies have shown no mercy to American citizens who were present at the Capitol on January 6th, violating international law with cruel and unusual punishment and outright torture of the J6 political prisoners, they have failed to disclose their own assets that were certainly in attendance on that day.

Did our intelligence agencies call for a cease on aid to Ukraine because of their Nation’s participation in the the events of January 6th? Of course not. The public was unaware of this information until Laura Loomer exposed these facts in her investigation. In fact, the United States Government has continued to send over $200 Billion to the Nation of Ukraine since January 6th, 2021, and there still doesn’t appear to be any end in sight.

Laura Loomer has exposed one of the great scandals of our time, and with her relentless reporting, has revealed crystal clear ties between the Nazi supporters in Florida, and the Biden Administration. Her investigating report and exposè completely shatters the narrative of the mainstream media that Donald Trump and his supporters are nazis. For these reasons, the mainstream media, doesn’t want to touch this report with a ten-foot pole.

It is no wonder why the mainstream media refuses to report on this bombshell information. It is evident, by the years of ‘anonymous sources’ and definitive lies, that the mainstream media is only interested in peddling narratives that benefit their own political interests, including the lie that Donald Trump is a supporter of white supremacist and neo-nazi movements.

Ironically, those interests happen to be the exact same interests of the Nazi supporters in Florida. The fear of our media is that you, the American people, will realize this fact.

See Laura Loomer discuss this bombshell investigation with Roger Stone in the video below…

To support Laura Loomer in her investigative endeavors, subscribe to her Substack here. You can also follow her on Twitter, Gab, GETTR, and Truth Social.