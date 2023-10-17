Laura Loomer Launches New Rumble Show With Roger Stone As First Guest

Investigative reporter Laura Loomer debuts her new show ‘Loomer Unleashed’ tonight at 7 PM EST exclusively on Rumble tonight. Appearing on Loomer’s first show is political legend Roger Stone.

Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said he is “super excited to add this show to our exclusive lineup.”

“Being bold and authentic is part of Rumble’s DNA, and we feel that this new show, ‘Loomer Unleashed,’ fits in perfectly,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said in a statement. “We are super excited to add this show to our exclusive lineup.

You can see that show on Rumble in the video player below…

We look forward to many more great episodes of Loomer Unleashed for many years to come. Congratulations to Laura for her new show!

