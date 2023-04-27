Little Girl Tells Biden To “Get Back to The Oval Office” After Joe Reveals Too Much (Video)

The White House held a greet on the White House lawn today in order to celebrate “Bring Your Child to Work Day”. Things went off the rails when President Joe Biden admitted to “taking more orders” than he ever has to the gathered children.

Videos by Rare

See a clip of that moment below…

It was after this rant, along with Biden’s inability to recall the name of the movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick” that a small child approached Biden saying “Mr. President, I heard you have to get back to the Oval Office”.

Biden mumbles “what was that? Oh, hi how are you? What did you say?” He says this while approaching the child.

The little girl than repeats herself, saying “I said I heard you have to get back to the oval office”. See a clip of that moment below…

Remember, these are the children of White House officials. Did a staffer send their child up to attempt to pull Biden away from the crowd of children, or to stop his revealing ramblings? It would appear so.

Biden also asked another little girl in the audience to “spend some time with him.” It was yet another creepy moment. See that clip below…

More mumbling, and more embarrassment from President Joe Biden.

What do you think?

Biden Slips Up While Talking To Children: “I Take More Orders Than I Ever Did” (Video)

