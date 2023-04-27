Little Girl Tells Biden To “Get Back to The Oval Office” After Joe Reveals Too Much (Video)

The White House held a greet on the White House lawn today in order to celebrate “Bring Your Child to Work Day”. Things went off the rails when President Joe Biden admitted to “taking more orders” than he ever has to the gathered children.

See a clip of that moment below…

Biden: "The one thing I thought when I got to be president? I'd get to give orders. But I take more orders than I ever did." pic.twitter.com/RzAL3SzgNG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

It was after this rant, along with Biden’s inability to recall the name of the movie ‘Top Gun: Maverick” that a small child approached Biden saying “Mr. President, I heard you have to get back to the Oval Office”.

Biden mumbles “what was that? Oh, hi how are you? What did you say?” He says this while approaching the child.

The little girl than repeats herself, saying “I said I heard you have to get back to the oval office”. See a clip of that moment below…

Did a White House staffer's child just attempt to wrangle Biden back into the Oval Office?



"Mr. President, I heard you have to get back to the Oval Office." pic.twitter.com/bApQW5RqCo — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

Remember, these are the children of White House officials. Did a staffer send their child up to attempt to pull Biden away from the crowd of children, or to stop his revealing ramblings? It would appear so.

Biden also asked another little girl in the audience to “spend some time with him.” It was yet another creepy moment. See that clip below…

Little girl: "What's it like in the White House?"



BIDEN: "What's it like in the WH? Well here, come here, you hang with me for a minute and—oh, you don't want to go in the White House?" pic.twitter.com/U6GDOE14Ya — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 27, 2023

More mumbling, and more embarrassment from President Joe Biden.