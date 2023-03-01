Lori Lightfoot Blames Racism and Sexism For Mayoral Election Blowout

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot was destroyed in her re-election bid for Mayor yesterday, garnering only 17% of the vote. She conceded her race last night.

During her speech, Lightfoot claimed that she ‘took guns off of the streets’ even though the Chicago murder rate is continuing to soar. See a clip of that moment below…

When a reporter asked Lightfoot if she was treated unfairly during the election process, Lightfoot responded saying…

“I’m a Black woman in America. Of course,” Lori Lightfoot on loss

Even though Lightfoot has been elected Mayor of one of the largest cities in America, just because she lost her re-election bid, she wants to act as if she is a victim.

Lightfoot was the one who refused to give interviews to journalists who were not ‘of color’. She also contributed to stoking racial tensions nationwide by declaring ‘racism’ a state of emergency in Chicago.

She has obviously lost support, even from those on the Left who initially got her elected to the office in the first place.

Lightfoot’s history of stoking racial tensions does not end with these few instances. She also used her position as Mayor to claim that COVID-19 was especially bad for Americans ‘of color’ because of ‘structural racism and sexism’ in America. See a clip of that below…

Chicago Mayor @LoriLightfoot: "Women, and particularly women fo color, were struggling throughout the pandemic as a direct result of structural racism and sexism in our economy." pic.twitter.com/U6ETxDVQPG — The Hill (@thehill) July 2, 2022

Chicago will be far better off without Lightfoot in power. The runoff election between the victors of this race, Paul Vallas and Brian Johnson, will face off in April for the Mayoral office.

Lightfoot is doing a great disservice to America by continuing to peddle her false accusation of racism, levying them against the whole of our Nation. It is wrong, and evil.