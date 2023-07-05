Majority Of Americans Agree With SCOTUS Ruling Against Affirmative Action, Poll Says

A new poll from ABC News and Ipsos shows that a majority of Americans agree with a recent Supreme Court ruling that struck down the use of affirmative action in the college admissions process.

The poll showed that 52% Americans approve of the decision, while just 32% disapprove of the decision. 16% said that they were unsure.

The poll also revealed the following facts…

White Americans and Asian-Americans — the two demographics most likely to be negatively impacted by affirmative action — most approved of the ruling, 60% and 58%

Hispanic Americans were evenly split (40% approval, 40% disapproval) while a majority of black Americans (52%) disapproved of the ruling

Most Republican voters (75%) and independent voters (58%) supported the ruling, while only 26% of Democrats approved of it

The truth is that a majority of Americans have to work every single day. They aren’t favored based on their race, but their output. The American People, more than anybody, understand the importance of a meritocracy.

No American should be given preferential treatment because of the color of their skin, no matter what color it may be.

How hypocritical of the Left to constantly attack ‘white privilege’ whilst simultaneously promoting things like affirmative action. Their slogans and ’causes’ are nothing more than hollow, empty shells that represent nothing close to what they purport to accomplish. In fact, they often achieve the exact reverse opposite of the goal they ‘set out to achieve’.

Democrats claim that the Supreme Court does not represent the will of the American people. This is because they selfishly view themselves as the will of the American people. In actuality, the majority of Americans agree with the Supreme Court.

Arguments made by the Democrats in support of affirmative action is nothing more than a representation of the bigotry of low expectations. This ruling is a massive win for hard-working Americans of every race, color, and creed!