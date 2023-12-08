Meet Nikki Haley’s Top Donor, Key Zelensky Ally, Ukrainian Billionaire Jan Koum

As Nikki Haley continues to rise in the Republican Presidential primary polls, now challenging Ron DeSantis for an extremely distant second place in the race, large donors eager to replace Trump with a more ‘establishment-friendly’ candidate continue to flock to her campaign.

Videos by Rare

Reports from several outlets have uncovered that Democrat megadonor Reid Hoffman has started donating to Haley’s campaign, along with several other large donors, including JP Morgan CEO Jamie Dimon.

Seemingly untouched by any mainstream media coverage of Haley’s donors are the enormous donations given to former Ambassador Haley by Jan Koum, the billionaire founder of ‘WhatsApp’, worth an estimated $15.7 Billion.

Koum is a native of Ukraine, born in Kyiv, and has been described as the Ukrainian Government’s ‘number one’ philanthropist during the Ukrainian War. An article published by ‘Tech Ukraine’ describes Koum as a ‘secret philanthropist’, describing actions he has taken to support Ukrainian President Zelensky in his war effort. That post reads as following…

The founder of WhatsApp, who was born in Fastiv, Kyiv region, Jan Koum, is today one of the most secret philanthropists. He carefully takes care of staying incognito, but an analysis of his declarations shows that some humanitarian programs that provide assistance to Ukrainian refugees in Europe and dealing with evacuation in Ukraine exist on his donations. In 2019-2020, Koum gave about $140 million to approximately 70 Jewish charities in the United States, Eastern Europe and Israel, which is one of the largest donations in the Jewish world. The European Jewish Association alone received $17 million from him, which amounted to almost the entire budget of the Association. According to the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, in March, after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the EJA launched a massive campaign to provide housing, clothing, food and medical care to Ukrainian migrants. The second organization, with which, despite the extreme secrecy of the source of donations, Koum is associated with is the Federation of Jewish Communities of the CIS. The federation, which received $10.6 million from Koum, formed a large fleet of ambulances at the start of the full-scale war to evacuate people from the war zone in Ukraine. Data on other donations from the founder of WhatsApp is almost impossible to obtain, since the condition for their provision is strict confidentiality. https://techukraine.org/2022/06/21/whatsapps-founder-jan-koum-is-the-biggest-philantroposts-during-the-war/

Koum has given Haley an astounding $5,000,000 through her ‘SFA Fund’ PAC this cycle, giving $2.5 Million on February 16th, 2023, and another $2.5 Million on June 22nd, 2023. See evidence of those donations from the federal campaign finance data below…

Why is Jan Koum, a billionaire who almost exclusively donates to Jewish causes, including the RJC, to which he has given $1.3 Million to the organization since the beginning of 2022, funding Nikki Haley’s Presidential campaign?

Koum is obviously a very important piece of Zelensky’s war effort, secretly dumping millions of dollars into causes related to the war. Could Koum be banking on Haley’s expansion of the conflict in Ukraine should she win?

With evident ties to the military industrial complex, and now the revelation that Koum is her largest donor, it’s safe to say that those banking on a Nikki Haley Presidency are planning on an expansion of world conflict.