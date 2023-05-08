Megyn Kelly Destroys Fox News After Post-Tucker Ratings Drop Revealed (Video)

The ratings are in at Fox News after the departure of Tucker Carlson, and it’s worse than we expected. Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly destroyed Fox over their losses on her daily radio show.

READ THE FULL ARTICLE HERE

Videos by Rare

Videos by Rare

Kelly revealed that Fox has shed over 2/3 of their audience since deciding to part ways with Tucker. Even Sean Hannity, who followed Tucker at 9 pm EST, is down 40%.

The least affected late-night program is Gutfeld!, which still showed a tremendous drop in its ratings. Megyn Kelly destroyed Fox, even saying that her fans are calling Fox News ‘Foxweiser’ now, in reference to the Bud Light boycott which continues to hurt Anheuser Busch.

See that clip of Kelly below…

This comes after Kelly claimed weeks ago that getting rid of Tucker Carlson was a terrible move. The Hill reported on that…

Former Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly is saying it was a “terrible move” for Fox News to end its relationship with prime-time host Tucker Carlson. Kelly also said she believed Fox forced the issue, though she acknowledged it was “supposition” on her part. “This is a terrible move by Fox, and it’s a great thing for Tucker Carlson,” Kelly said on SiriusXM’s “The Megyn Kelly Show.” “I don’t know what drove Fox News to make this decision. And it was clearly Fox News’ decision because they’re not letting him say goodbye,” she said. “That’s my supposition. That’s not inside knowledge. … Talk about misjudging your audience yet again.” Fox announced on Monday it had parted ways with Carlson, widely seen as the most influential conservative media personality in the country. Carlson’s top-rated show averaged nearly 3 million viewers per night, far more than any other on cable. Carlson’s last broadcast was on Friday. A Fox anchor reported on Carlson’s departure on Fox’s airwaves on Monday, saying the two sides had “mutually” decided to part ways. Fox has not commented on Carlson’s departure beyond a statement saying it wanted to “thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor.”