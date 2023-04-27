Megyn Kelly Gives Her Take on Tucker Carlson’s Departure From Fox News

Former Fox anchor and host of the Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly, opened up on her radio show about Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News on Wednesday.

Kelly claimed that Carlson has not yet been fired, stating that Fox is currently working on negotiating an exit. Kelly said that it is going to be an amicable parting, and that Tucker is still under contract. His Executive Producer Justin Wells has been fired from the company, and Kelly added that Tucker is not currently free to sign any kind of deal.

See a clip of that moment from the Megyn Kelly Show below…

BREAKING NEWS?:

So, according to Megyn Kelly, a former host on Fox News and possibly the best at getting inside information, is saying Tucker isn’t fired from Fox. That’s not all… listen> pic.twitter.com/Lcp1XfuCEX — Charlene 🇺🇸🍥🌎🍑🍎 (@cworley2007) April 26, 2023

During a segment with guest Victor Davis Hansen, Kelly claimed that the decision to part ways from Carlson was ultimately made by Fox Owner Rupert Murdoch.

Kelly heaped praise onto Tucker, stating that he provided an identity for Fox News after Roger Ailes. She also disputed claims that this firing had anything to do with the Dominion lawsuit, siting the fact that Jeanine Pirro and Maria Bartiroma are still employed with Fox.

She called the parting a massive mistake for Fox News. See a clip of that moment below…

.@MegynKelly speaks on Tucker Carlson leaving Fox News and how this was a "massive error" for the network.



Watch the FULL clip – https://t.co/gaZc9tpP3t pic.twitter.com/LBng87o9wT — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) April 24, 2023

It is evident that Kelly is supportive of Carlson during this time. We put out Carlson’s first response since the news of his departure from Fox News this morning.

It seems that people from all over the spectrum are coming to the defense of Carlson, indicative of the effect that he had in political media.