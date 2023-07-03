There is a whole lot that is flat out wrong with the Hunter Biden investigation. The Biden family is using status to stand above the law, while telling the American people, no one is above the law.

Within the investigation there are many moving parts, for example Hunter owes hundreds of thousands in taxes, and it is unclear where he got that money from. It is becoming more probable each day that the money was gained through backhanded dealing with foreign nations.

A politician being dishonest… a Democrat at that, what else is new? However the surface level issue does not consider the lack of justice in this case. According to the Megyn Kelly Show, the investigation itself is simply a publicity stunt. The “investigation team” allegedly worked in tandem with Hunter as they called ahead before all the questioning. The “investigators” alerted Hunter’s team in advance, giving them a script so to speak, perhaps literally.

The sad excuse for an investigation included the silencing and avoidance of two whistleblowers who have shared incriminating accounts.

Joe And Hunter Biden Father Son Duo Continues To Avoid Justice

Megyn Kelly goes SCORCHED EARTH on Biden Crime Family after blatantly selling out America and then laughing in its face at fancy White House State Dinners: "A middle finger by the Biden Administration"🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/9vZJdR8hBH — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) June 28, 2023

In doing this, they are able to say that there is an ongoing investigation while not revealing any evidence of any kind. What we can see clearly is the wreckage left in the wake of the Biden family. Currently Hunter is in legal turmoil (outside the investigation) trying to escape the responsibilities of a father, leaving a single mother and a little girl without a household leader. Videos have surfaced, taken by Hunter himself, where he drives a Porsche at 172 mph while smoking crack. Joe Biden has not showed much better as he struggles with cognitive speaking while holding the office of President.

Instead of fessing up and accepting the consequences, Hunter has received what can be likened to a ‘stern talking to,’ not even timeout, much less a disciplinary spanking. The Biden family is proving once again that leading the United States of America is not where they should be. Joe needs to take himself and Hunter to church.