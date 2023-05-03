Megyn Kelly Rips Fox News After Secret Tucker Carlson Tapes Are Leaked to Media Matters (Video)

Host of the Megyn Kelly Show, Megyn Kelly, ripped Fox News on her show yesterday after leaked tapes of former host Tucker Carlson appeared in Media Matters recently.

See one of those clips below in which Tucker Carlson is unhappy with the functionality of the Fox Nation site…

Fox News is leaking the Tucker Carlson hot mic tapes where he’s crapping on The Fox News streaming service.



How on earth will he ever recover from this? 😂 pic.twitter.com/YimT6PvPbU — Lauren Witzke (@LaurenWitzkeDE) May 1, 2023

Former Fox host Megyn Kelly ripped Fox News to shreds for these leaks, accusing the New York Times of doing the ‘dirty work’ of Fox by reporting on some of the things said by Tucker Carlson over his tenure at Fox News.

She claimed that these video releases ‘underscore the absurdity’ of the whole situation. See Kelly rip into Fox News below…

Kelly stated that the goal of Fox News, who she claims leaks this tape, was to ‘split’ Tucker’s audience. Kelly stated that Fox feels that their former hosts ‘must be destroyed’. Pretty amazing insight, especially considering Kelly is a former Fox News host herself!

"Fox News should stop this nonsense…I see what you guys are doing, and so does Tucker's audience. And it's disgusting."@MegynKelly on the new leaked Tucker Carlson videos and who's really behind the attempt to destroy the former Fox News host. Watch – https://t.co/0vliZl7RFq pic.twitter.com/6T2Wis22iT — The Megyn Kelly Show (@MegynKellyShow) May 3, 2023

Kelly also called out Fox executives by name. See a clip of that moment below…

Irena Briganti the Fox News smear merchant gets called out by Megyn Kelly.

Tucker leaks have been a dud. pic.twitter.com/tFxhLTcUUJ — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) May 3, 2023

Megyn Kelly is not holding back when it comes to this Tucker Carlson situation. Good for her!