Megyn Kelly Shreds Jen Psaki Over Low Ratings on MSNBC (Video)

Host of the Megyn Kelly show, Megyn Kelly, went all in on former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki during a recent episode of her radio show.

Psaki hosts a weekly show that airs at noon on Sundays on MSNBC. Psaki is apparently struggling in the ratings

Kelly can be quoted as saying “No-one wants to watch Jen Psaki”. Kelly described Psaki’s ratings on her Sunday MSNBC show as in a steep decline.

See a clip of Kelly shredding former White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki below…

Current ratings show ‘Inside with Jen Psaki’ as the 12th ranked program on MSNBC, recently shedding 2% of their audience. See those rankings for shows airing on MSNBC below…

Psaki recently interviewed Alexandria Ocasio Cortez on her show. During the interview, AOC claimed that Tucker Carlson was ‘inciting violence’ with his rhetoric. See a clip of that moment below…

.@AOC: "When you look at what Tucker Carlson and some of these other folks on Fox do, it is very, very clearly incitement of violence." pic.twitter.com/qjnnDQrtqj — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 23, 2023

AOC alleged during her interview with Psaki that Marjorie Taylor Greene is truly the person leading the House Republican caucus. See a clip of that moment below…

.@jrpsaki on Kevin McCarthy: “Do you think he’s actually running his caucus?”@AOC: “He’s not. I think you’ve got Marjorie Taylor Greene running the caucus…Every time something irks her, she communicates that McCarthy is doing her bidding.” pic.twitter.com/yUWb8UG33V — Inside with Jen Psaki (@InsideWithPsaki) April 23, 2023

Despite high profile guests, Jen Psaki is unable to garner ratings. Maybe she should have kept her day job.

We are left to wonder how long MSNBC will allow Jen Psaki to tumble in the ratings before they pull the plug on her ratings starved show.

She obviously won’t be missed by many!