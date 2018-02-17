Menu
A New York Times photographer actually admitted Obama was worse for access than Trump
During a Friday appearance on “Real Time with Bill Maher,” former Mexican President Vicente Fox seemed to blame the Parkland, Florida, shooting on President Donald Trump.


Fox, who has become an increasingly big name in the era of Trump for his attacks on the president, said that the “aggressive, violent language” coming from the White House might have contributed to the atmosphere around the shooting. He suggested, “When you discriminate, when you’re a racist, that’s what you get. We need harmony, we need love, we need happy communities, and those concepts don’t come out of [Trump’s] mouth.”

The Mexican leader has attacked Trump for his “build the wall” rhetoric, saying that Mexico won’t pay for the construction of the wall. When he arrived at Maher’s show, Fox grinned and flashed a sign reading, “I arrived here by tunneling.”

On drugs, Fox added that Mexico is moving to legalize marijuana. He said that “the headquarters of crime and cartels are here in the United States, and they are hiring Mexican cartels to bring the drugs from the south–from Columbia, from Venezuela, from elsewhere.”

Trump has continued to insist that Mexico will pay for his border wall. In a conversation with current Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto he said, “We cannot say that anymore because if you are going to say that Mexico is not going to pay for the wall, then I do not want to meet with you guys anymore because I cannot live with that,” later adding, “Believe it or not, this is the least important thing that we are talking about, but politically this might be the most important talk about.”

On CNN, in August, Fox was a little brasher in his rhetoric, saying, “We’ll never pay for that fucking wall.”

On Twitter, Fox has also been very vocal about his disagreements with the American president. After Trump reportedly referred to a number of African nations as “shithole countries,” Fox retorted, “Your mouth is the biggest shithole there is.”

Trump has been remarkably quiet about Fox’s remarks or at least he hasn’t said much publicly about the former Mexican leader. And, while he continues to claim that he’s going to build a Mexican funded wall, that campaign promise doesn’t seem much closer to happening than it did six months ago.

