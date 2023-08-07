Michigan Gov. Whitmer Claims US Has Had “Great Victories” Under Biden Presidency (Video)

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer is best known for almost getting herself kidnapped by FBI agents a few years back. Yesterday she went on record as saying that all Joe Biden needs to do to get his approval ratings up is to tell America how great things are now.

“We all would benefit if we spent a little more time telling some of the great victories we’ve seen over the last few years,” Whitmer said.

Michigan Democrat Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says Biden's approval rating would go up if Democrats just "spent a little more time telling some of the great victories that we've seen" under Biden 😬 pic.twitter.com/6a83ZpsTYL — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2023

In fact, Whitmer believes it is the responsibility of all of us Americans to start talking about how great Biden is, because as it stands right now, Americans have it all wrong. Americans have given Biden an overall approval rating of an incredibly stinky 38% – the lowest presidential approval rating of any president since James Buchanan basically gave up and went home in 1860.

Certainly, Whitmer has a point about the great successes America has seen since Biden… errr…. “got the most votes of any president ever.” For example, during Biden’s tenure at the helm, the number of invasions by the Great Mongol Horde across the vast steppes of Asia has barely increased. Likewise, the Sun has not collapsed into a black hole, another great sign of the progress made by the Biden Administration. And not much has been said by Americans as to how the number of bags of cocaine found in the White House next to the Oval Office has only increased by a single incident.

As far as Whitmer is concerned, Americans need to stop thinking about how overall inflation under Biden has gone up a staggering 15%, second only to Carter’s 18.1%. And Whitmer definitely doesn’t want any of us thinking about how over the last 46 years, overall inflation increased the lowest under Donald Trump. In fact, inflation under Trump was 15% lower than it was under Obama, but don’t think about that.