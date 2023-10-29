Mike Pence Drops Out Of Presidential Race

The former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, has officially dropped out of the 2024 race for president.

While speaking at a leadership conference with the Republican Jewish Coalition, Mike Pence made the announcement. As reported by the New York Post, Mike Pence said: “This is not my time.”

The disappointed Pence continued: “I want to thank our supporters across the country, our devoted campaign family and volunteers whose efforts have sustained us in this campaign. Let me thank you all for the opportunity of serving as your vice president, it was the greatest honor of my life.”

After facing kickback for not aiding former President Donald Trump overturn the 2020 election results, Mike Pence could not gain much traction for his presidential campaign. Despite being vice president in during the previous term, he never rivaled Donald Trump on the 2024 campaign trail, not even close. Moreover, he had been losing to Ron DeSantis and Vivek Ramaswamy as well.

In the speech at the Republican Jewish Coalition, Pence shared: “I just couldn’t sit this one out. But the Bible tells us that there’s a time for every purpose under heaven. Traveling across the country over the past six months, I came here to say it’s become clear to me: This is not my time.”

He continued: “So after much prayer and deliberation, I have decided to suspend my campaign for president, effective today,” raising his voice, he reassured: “Now, I am leaving this campaign, but let me promise you: I will never leave the fight for conservative values, and I will never stop fighting to elect principled Republican leaders to every office in the land, so help me God.”

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 28: Republican presidential candidate former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrives at the Republican Jewish Coalition’s Annual Leadership Summit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas on October 28, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pence announced that he was suspending his campaign for president at the event. The summit features the top GOP presidential candidates who will face their first test on the road to the Republican nomination with the Iowa Caucuses on January 15, 2024. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)