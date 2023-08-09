Mitch McConnell Tells House Republican Not To Impeach Joe Biden

Republican Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell can barely hide his elitist contempt for Donald Trump. On January 12, 2021, The New York Times said McConnell was “pleased that Democrats are moving to impeach [Trump], believing that it will make it easier to purge him from the party.”

Back in March, McConnell joined Democrat Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to condemn Tucker Carlson releasing the video footage of the January 6th incident at the Capitol Building. And for good reason – the video told the opposite story than anti-Trump congressmen like McConnell were pushing. Instead of a mob breaking down the Capitol doors, the video showed the Capitol Police opening the doors and touring people around. So damning was the video to the Uniparty narrative that Americans had to be released from prison because the video proved they were falsely jailed.

But now that President Joe Biden has been caught red-handed taking foreign bribes from Ukraine and China, Mitch McConnell is changing his tone about the need to impeach a president.

Forgetting that the internet is forever, McConnell told his buddies at The New York Times yesterday, “I said two years ago, when we had not one but two impeachments, that once we go down this path it incentivizes the other side to do the same thing. Impeachment ought to be rare. This is not good for the country.”

And thus lies McConnell in a nutshell. He’s “pleased” to impeach Trump for telling a crowd to remain peaceful and go home. He’s happy to lie about January 6th, even if it keeps innocent Americans in jail. But when it comes to Joe Biden, impeachment is bad because it’s “not good for the country.”

If anybody needs to be impeached in office, it’s a president who got “10% for the Big Guy” from a Chinese energy company. It’s not the president who told people to remain peaceful and go home.