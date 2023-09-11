Mitt Romney Spotted At Palm Beach Airport Wearing A Mask

Utah Senator Mitt Romney was spotted at the Palm Beach International Airport in Florida this morning. Photos of Romney were uploaded to Twitter by investigative journalist Laura Loomer.

Romney could be seen wearing a mask in the photos, distancing himself from others at the airport. See those photos below…

SCOOP: A friend of mine is currently at Palm Beach International airport in Florida and they sent me these pictures of @MittRomney!



Why is he wearing a mask?



And what is he doing traveling solo in @realdonaldTrump’s home town and the state where @GovRonDeSantis is Governor? pic.twitter.com/igXpLp8XPm — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) September 11, 2023

Could Romney be paying a visit to fellow RINO, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis? Why did Mitt Romney randomly appear in Palm Beach, Florida today?

Trump has compared Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to Senator Mitt Romney before. Earlier this year during a campaign speech in Davenport, Iowa, Trump can be quoted as saying,

“Paul Ryan is a big reason that Mitt Romney — I’m not a big fan of Mitt Romney — lost his election,” Trump said to a crowd in Davenport, Iowa. “And to be honest with you, Ron reminds me a lot of Mitt Romney so I don’t think you’re going to be doing so well here. But we’re going to find out.” https://sports.yahoo.com/trump-attacks-desantis-compares-him-230456735.html

Thanks to investigative reporter Laura Loomer for exposing Romney’s trip to Florida!