Mob of Thieves Ransack Nordstrom Rack in California (Video)

Security viewed showed a mob of thieves stealing from a Nordstrom Rack in Riverside, California, before marching out with designer handbags worth thousands of dollars.

Videos by Rare

The Riverside Police Department released the footage and several pictures of those allegedly involved. It is believed they have several strong leads as a result.

This marks the second time in two months this particular branch of Nordstrom Rack — located at 2660 Canyon Springs Parkway — has been targeted by shoplifters, police said.

The first video shows the suspects quickly and aggressively snatching purses from display shelves. Some ripped the bags from security lock devices. After that, the mob sprints from the store with the designer bags and quickly drives away from the robbery.

The second video, two men are seen exiting the store after stealing a large amount of merchandise.

Suspects accused of robbing the Nordstrom Rack in Riverside, California, exit the store. (KTLA)

Per KTLA: “In most flash mob robberies, a large group of thieves will overwhelm store employees and security guards while grab as many items as possible before fleeing. Their hauls often exceed $100,000 since many of the targeted stores are high-end retailers.”

Los Angeles-area officials recently announced a special task force aimed at curtailing thievery in Southern California stores.

“These are not victimless crimes,” L.A. Mayor Karen Bass said, via KTLA. “No Angeleno should feel like it is not safe to go shopping in Los Angeles. No entrepreneur should feel like it’s not safe to open a business in Los Angeles.”

Authorities are working to track down the suspects and asking for the public’s assistance. Anonymous tips can be emailed to RPDTips@RiversideCA.gov or submitted via the Riverside PD’s “Atlas 1” mobile app.