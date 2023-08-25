MSNBC Body Shames Trump During Ridiculous Segment (Video)

Liberals are ecstatic today as their Chief Nemesis, former president Donald Trump, had his mugshot from his fourth indictment released. And just like liberals to do, they jumped neck-deep into hypocrisy with body shaming Trump’s weight. On his MSNBC show “Morning Joe,” host Joe Scarborough started off the body shaming.

“Well, it was a very sobering moment,” said Scarborough. “One of the few moments of levity provided by Donald Trump’s staff’s self-reported weight and height. I’ve stood next to him many times. I’m about 6’4”. Maybe he’s 6’1”. Maybe he’s 6’1 ½”, 6’2”. He’s a good bit shorter, but his staff reported he’s 6’3 and ended up fighting weight of 215. That would be like if my staff reported me, describe Joe Scarborough’s appearance, he looks a lot like Robert Redford in 1974. Yeah, wildly, wildly off. So, I’m not gonna tell you where the over or under is on Donald Trump’s weight, but it’s a good seventy or eighty pounds higher than what the staff reported.”

“I also like the self-reporting of strawberry blonde hair. I thought that was a nice flourish,” cohost Willie Geist added.

After two failed impeachment attempts to remove Trump from office, neo-Marxist district attorneys have been busy indicting the former president on overblown and falsified charges in a desperate attempt to prevent him from running for office again. In this case, Fulton County DA Fani Willis indicted Trump for exercising his First Amendment rights to question the integrity of Georgia’s 2020 presidential ballot count, and telling the Georgia secretary of state to “find him the votes.” Neither of these supposed offenses are any different than what many other politicians have said in the past.

MSNBC Hosts body-shame Former President Trump..



MSNBC Hosts body-shame Former President Trump..

Could they be any more obsessed?

But for having been accused of trying to “overthrow democracy” and “cause an insurrection,” Trump oddly didn’t seem to have a problem submitting to this obvious abuse of the American judicial system.

But in this game of virtue signaling neo-Marxist district attorneys trying to one-up each other to win the Liberal World Series, Willis did not just indict Trump, she decided to indict 17 others as well. Even Rudy Guiliani, the hero of September 11th, gets an indictment from Willis. We can almost certainly expect Willis to indict Trump a fifth time for his weight not being accurate.