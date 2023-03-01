MSNBC Host Joy Reid Claims Ron Desantis Would Be A ‘More Authoritarian Version of Trump’ (Video)

MSNBC Host Joy Reid aired a segment earlier this week trashing Florida Governor Ron Desantis. She claimed that Desantis bases his policies on ‘white grievance’.

She referred to Desantis as ‘Baby MAGA’, and talked about his recent book called ‘The Courage To Be Free”. See a clip of that segment below…

MSNBC's Joy Reid had another meltdown over Ron DeSantis. She claimed his administration would "essentially be a more functionally authoritarian version of Trump…" pic.twitter.com/0IiXvgNqQq — Kevin Tober (@KevinTober94) February 28, 2023

Reid can be quoted as saying during the segment…

“if Florida Governor Ron DeSantis becomes President of the United States, which he is clearly aiming for, America will become the land of total government control over women’s bodies, black history, gender identity, how you can teach, learn, read, think, even talk!” “It would essentially be a more functionally authoritarian version of Trump, a more action, less personality type of President who’s basically offering two options. Pre-civil rights America, or total control of society,” Joy Reid on Ron Desantis

In an article that Reid published to MSNBC’s website, she claims that Donald Trump was the catalyst for a new era of ‘open fascism’. Read a portion of that article below…

It was Trump who unveiled the racism and misogyny that was always there, but threw it wide open — normalized the depths of the country’s prejudice, even made it fashionable for conservatives. Their vision of America crystallized online and within our government, too: the post-Trump age of open fascism. https://www.msnbc.com/the-reidout/reidout-blog/dilbert-scott-adams-white-grievance-rcna72688

Within that article, Reid also claims that the creator of the “Dilbert” comic strip is a racist. Read that portion below…

Case in point: “Dilbert,” the widely syndicated comic strip about office culture that appeared in 2,000 newspapers around the world. You may be familiar with the comic but maybe not its creator, Scott Adams. Frankly, I had no idea who the guy was … well, until he went on a racist rant on YouTube last Wednesday. https://www.msnbc.com/the-reidout/reidout-blog/dilbert-scott-adams-white-grievance-rcna72688

Reid is seeing racism every time she closes her eyes. Like the boy who cried wolf, her creation of fake racism is a detriment to real racism. Especially the prevalent anti-white racism that Reid spews on her show every single night.