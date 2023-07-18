MSNBC Host Rachel Maddow Has Total Meltdown Over Trump 2024 Presidential Campaign (Video)

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow is literally freaking out about the 2024 Presidential campaign of former President Donald Trump. Maddow aired a segment on her show recently to discuss Trump’s supposed plan to reform federal law enforcement, including the FBI.

Maddow was devastated to learn that Trump will be acting to restrain these agencies which have become rogue, lawless protectors of the Washington D.C. political class if elected in 2024. We don’t need to look further than the individual classified documents scandals of Trump and Biden to see that the current modus operandi of the FBI is pure protectionism for their political allies, and a targeted annihilation of their enemies.

“The leading Republican Presidential candidate Donald Trump and Republicans more broadly, have this plan they want to put in place if the Republican Party wins the Presidency in 2024. They’re calling it project 2025, because this is a plan that is supposed to go into effect upon the inauguration of Donald Trump in 2025. Either Trump, or some other Repulbican President gets inaugurated in January of 2025 and Project 2025 thereby goes into effect. This plan is being coordinated by a right wing think tank called the Heritage foundation, and it is a plan to radically change the form of governance that we have in the United States. So as to concentrate all the power of the government in the hands of a single leader”, Maddow claimed on her show

Maddow purports that Trump’s changes to the Justice Department would in turn result in a federal law enforcement which only acts to the needs and wants of the President. Is she aware of what is happening at the DOJ right now? As it stands today, federal law enforcement does nothing but the bidding of the Washington D.C. swamp.

In the ultimate twist of truth, Maddow claims that Trump would politicize an already heavily politicized Justice Department. Perhaps Maddow is simply scared that the FBI would stop acting as a protective entity to her Democrat friends.

NYT & MSNBC are really worried about @Prjct2025👀 What would they do without unelected bureaucrats to carry out leftist agendas & give state-adjacent media like them their talking points?



Conservatives will win, destroy the administrative state, & restore our federal government. pic.twitter.com/aq9Q54bJCY — Heritage Foundation (@Heritage) July 18, 2023