Even though Nancy Pelosi is 83 years old, she believes that it is of the utmost importance that she is reelected.

In an interview with MSNBC she claimed that, “Our democracy is at risk when we talk nationally.” She believes that she plays a vital role in the salvation of our country and by extension democracy around the world.

As the interview went on she added that she is: “motivated to do everything I can to win this election. I think it is urgent for our democracy, for our relationships worldwide, and more importantly, every kitchen table discussion in our country about America’s working families.”

Nancy Pelosi Announces Run For House Reelection 2024

Pelosi proceeded to claim that being elected is essential in the fight between “democracy versus autocracy.” When she says ‘autocracy’ here she means Donald Trump and Republicans, as if Trump is a dictator.

When the MSNBC reporter pressed her on what she will do about the crime in San Fransisco (where she lives) if reelected, Nancy Pelosi could not give a straight answer. She tried to zoom out and talk about the fentanyl crisis nationwide.

The fentanyl crisis is an important issue, but when it came to protecting the people of San Fransisco and small businesses who are battling looters, Pelosi said: “the other issues, are issues we have to deal with.”

In the end she threw in that Biden has been a great President and allegedly, at the end of the day, her goal is to make sure: “our flag is still there, with liberty and justice for all…” adding again that she will do everything in her power to win.

