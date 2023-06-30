Nancy Pelosi Claimed That The President Does Not Have The Power To Cancel Student Debt (Video)

Back in 2021, before President Joe Biden and the Democrats unveiled their plans to forgive nearly $500 Billion in student loans, Nancy Pelosi claimed that the President has no such authority.

Videos by Rare

This surely pokes a hole in the argument Democrats continue to make on the cancellation of student debt. Pelosi can be quoted as saying, “People think that the president of the United States has the power for [student loan] debt forgiveness. He does not.”

A blunt statement from the former Democrat Speaker of the House that highlights the Democrat desperation heading into 2024. See a clip of Pelosi making that statement below….

FLASHBACK: Nancy Pelosi in July 2021: "People think that the president of the United States has the power for [student loan] debt forgiveness. He does not."pic.twitter.com/2t2YRBRNS3 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) June 30, 2023

The Democrats certainly cannot get re-elected in 2024 based on results, because frankly, they haven’t produced any results for the average American. Instead of improving their policy decisions and adapting their plans for success, the Democratic Party is simply attempting to buy votes with student debt forgiveness.

READ OUR FULL ARTICLE HERE

If you can’t beat ’em, buy ’em. That should be the Democrat motto.

In reality, whether this program proceeds or not, the Democrats are keen on framing the Supreme Court decision as a ‘Republican’ decision. Their pitch to the American people goes something like this… “See, we tried to give you money, but those evil Republicans stopped it from happening”.

In truth, the Democrat Party knew that this was a ridiculous political stunt with absolutlely no legal standing from the beginning. They have used student loan forgiveness as a way to get more political support.

They ignore the fact that it is the education system, built on government dollars and Democrat employees that put these kids in a terrible financial situation in the first place. A true slaveowner mentality exists to this very day in the Democrat Party.