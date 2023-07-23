Nancy Pelosi Ends Interview When Asked About Re-Election: “Anyway, Lovely To See You” (Video)

Former Democrat Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi abruptly ended an interview on CNN today when asked whether or not she will run for re-election in 2024.

Pelosi lost her gavel as Speaker in 2022, and Democrat Hakeem Jeffries took Pelosi’s place as the leader of House Democrats. Despite having a decreased role on paper, it seems that Pelosi is as active as ever.

During her interview, Pelosi confused Democrat candidate for President Robert F. Kennedy Jr. with Joe Kennedy. She was corrected by the host Dana Bash on the issue. Pelosi can be quoted as saying, “What a ridiculous clown show … what did they do? Bring in Joe Kennedy talking about censorship!”

Bash then responds, saying, “I think you meant Robert F. Kennedy?” See a clip of that exchange below…

Pelosi then abruptly ended the interview when she was asked about her potential re-election efforts in 2024. “Before I let you go, are you going to run for re-election?” Bash asked. “I’m not making any political plans here today, but I’m enjoying my service with the members, our new members are wonderful, our leadership, Hakeem Jeffries, Katherine Clark,” Pelosi responded.

Bash interjected, saying, “What’s your timeline?”

“I don’t know… We’ll see… Anyways, lovely to see you!” Pelosi finished. See a clip of that moment below….

When you can have your husband dumping and buying stocks based on the legislation that you create, why on Earth would Pelosi ever give up her power? My prediction is that she will continue to run and hold office until she is no longer alive.

It’s simply too much power, especially with Biden in the White House!